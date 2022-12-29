Search icon
Covid 4th wave scare: Centre makes RT-PCR tests mandatory for travellers from 5 countries; details

COVID-19: The Central government has already been testing 2 percent of all international passengers. These tests are random.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

The government has also increased genome sequencing.(Representational)

Amid a rise in the numbers of coronavirus cases in many south Asian countries including China, the Central government has made RT-PCR tests mandatory for people travelling to India from five countries. These countries are: China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand. The government, in an advisory, said passengers flying to India from these countries will have to undergo the tests for Covid not more than 72 hours before departure. The anti-coronavirus measure has been put in place amid reports that the Chinese health sector is on the verge of collapse due to the influx of coronavirus patients brought on by the BF7 sub-variant of Omicron.

The Central government said that passengers travelling from these countries to India will have to upload the negative COVID RT-PCR certificate on the Air Suvidha portal. The rule will be applicable from January 1, 2023.

The government's statement said the test should be conducted within 72 hour of journey to India. This means old test reports wouldn't be acceptable.

The Central government has already been testing 2 percent of all international passengers. These tests are random.

The government has also increased genome sequencing.

India on Thursday logged 268 fresh coronavirus cases.

The active caseload of the country is currently at 3,552 cases.

The central government has said there is no need to panic yet but the people of the country must follow Covid-approriate behaviour.

Experts say India's coronavirus situation won't be as bad as that of China as most of the population has acquired what experts call herd immunity.

