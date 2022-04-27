Headlines

Covid 4th wave: PM Narendra Modi to hold review meeting with CMs today

On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi had urged people to stay alert to the threat from the virus and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 27, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a meeting with Chief Ministers on several states today to review the Covid-19 situation, even as cases surge in many parts of the country including the national capital. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan will also make a presentation at the conference.

The meeting will be held at 12 pm via video-conferencing. On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi had urged people to stay alert to the threat from the virus and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour during his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast.

Read | Covid 4th wave: Mumbai records highest single-day surge since February 27 with 102 cases

"All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony," PM Modi said.

With 2,483 new infections being reported in a day, India's Covid tally rose to 43,062,569, while active cases dipped to 15,636, according to the data released by the Union home ministry. Among states that have registered an increase in Covid cases are Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana.

The national capital also witnessed a surge in the daily case positivity rate which was 4.48% on Sunday and now rose to 6.42%. The death toll climbed to 5,23,622 with 1,399 new fatalities as Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths and Kerala 47 due to the infection, the health ministry data stated.

