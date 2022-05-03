Covid 4th wave: Noida reports 66 new Covid-19 cases, active cases cross 700 mark

File Photo

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday recorded 66 new cases of Covid-19, with the tally of active infections in the district staying over 700, official data showed.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, stood at 701, the Uttar Pradesh health department figures showed. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded 193 new Covid-19 cases on Monday while the number of active infections in the state reached 1,621, it showed.

According to official figures, 490 people have lost their lives in Gautam Buddh Nagar since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. In the wake of a rise in cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate Covid-19 related assistance.