Covid 4th wave: Noida reports 107 new cases, more than 100 penalised for not wearing face mask

File Photo

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, recorded 107 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, with the number of active infections in the district crossing the 500-mark, officials said.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 569, the health department said in an update. According to the official figures, there were 107 new cases reported from Gautam Buddh Nagar since Thursday while 75 patients also got cured during the period.

The district has so far recorded 99,475 positive cases while the number of cured patients stands at 98,416, it showed. According to official figures, 490 people have lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

In the wake of a rise in cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate COVID-19 related assistance.

Meanwhile, over a hundred people were fined across Noida and Greater Noida for not wearing face masks in public places, police said on Friday. The challans were issued on Thursday to these people during police checks in crowded places such as markets, metro stations, and shopping malls in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budd Nagar district, they said.

As per the instructions of Police Commissioner Alok Singh, an awareness drive for Covid-19 was carried out in all three zones - Noida, Central Noida, and Greater Noida -- of the district. The officials also distributed face masks during the campaign, a police spokesperson said.

"Police appealed to the people to follow COVID-19 guidelines and masks were also distributed to people. In all police station areas, challans were issued to 107 people who were found roaming in public places without wearing masks," the official said.

The challans were issued under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), the spokesperson said.

Over the last few days, there has been a constant rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western Uttar Pradesh. As of Thursday, the district had 467 active cases, contributing more than 50 percent of the total active cases (856) in the state, according to official data.