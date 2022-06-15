Covid 4th wave: Mumbai registers nearly 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, highest number since January 23

Photo: IANS

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since January 23, and one fresh death linked to the infection, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,85,882, while the death toll increased to 19,576, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

The metropolis has crossed the 2,000 daily case mark after almost five months. On January 23, Mumbai had logged 2,550 COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities. The financial capital had recorded 1,724 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday.