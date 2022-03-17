Covid 4th wave: Mandaviya asks officials to remain alert, conduct genome sequencing as cases in SE Asia, Europe rise

Amid rising COVID cases in South East Asia and European countries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday and directed officials to maintain a high level of alertness and surveillance, and carry out genomic sequencing aggressively.

China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, South Korea are among the South East Asian countries witnessing a rise in COVID cases.

The two-hour-long meeting was attended by the head of India`s COVID-19 task force Dr VK Paul, AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, ICMR Chief Dr Balram Bhargava, Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Mandaviya directed officials to maintain alertness, aggressive genome sequencing and intensified surveillance, sources informed.

India`s COVID vaccination was also reviewed, along with the review of the decision to resume international flight from March 27. Meanwhile, with 2,876 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India`s active cases dipped to 32,811.