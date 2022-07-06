Covid 4th wave: Maharashtra witnesses 104% spike in cases in 24 hours, Mumbai daily count jumps by 52%

(Image Source: Reuters)

Maharashtra is going through a rough time. On one hand, it is facing the fiery monsoon rains and on the other hand, Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the state. In an alarming situation, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,098 new Covid cases, up from 1,515 which is a 104% jump. The fatality count too doubled from three to six.

With this, the total tally of Covid-19 cases in the state has gone upto 79,89,909 and the death toll to 1,47,949, health officials said. On Tuesday, Mumbai registered 659 or 21% of the state's total cases. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Pune constituted nearly 50% of the total cases.

Read | Covid 4th wave: 5 advise by Centre to states and UTs to follow amid rising cases

The test positivity rate dropped to 7.9% with 8,276 tests conducted on Tuesday. In Mumbai, the daily case count jumped by 52%. One death was registered. The daily test positivity in Mumbai rose to 8% after dropping below 5% the previous day.

According to state health officials, the recovery count has also increased by 4,207 in the last 24 hours to touch 78,21,140, leaving the state with an active caseload of 20,820. State capital Mumbai leads the active tally with 6,409 cases, followed by 5,335 in Pune district and 4,037 in Thane district.

Of the new cases, the highest, 1,313, are from Mumbai Circle, which comprises the commercial capital and adjoining metropolitan region, followed by Pune (1,196), Nashik (167), Nagpur (160), Akola (87), Aurangabad (65), Kolhapur (60) and Latur circle ( 50). The six deaths comprised three in Pune Circle, two in Mumbai Circle and one in Kolhapur Circle.

State health department data showed that the recovery rate was 97.89%, the fatality rate was 1.85%, while the positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, stood at 6.39%. The number of coronavirus tests in the state stood at 8,21,78,511, including 35,664 during the day.