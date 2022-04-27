Maharashtra to bring back mask mandate? Health Minister says this

File Photo

As cases of Covid-19 rise in some parts of the country and fears of a 4th wave set in, Maharashtra could soon make masks mandatory in crowded places, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to hold a meeting with the district collectors in the state to discuss the issue with them, he said.

"I feel this decision (about making wearing of masks compulsory in public places) could be taken after the meeting," Tope told reporters.

He said Delhi has made masks mandatory and is even imposing a fine of Rs 500. Even masks restrictions are back in district of Uttar Pradesh adjoining Delhi, he said.

Maharashtra had done away all the COVID-19 related restrictions on April 2 on the occasion of Gudhi Padwa, the Marathi New Year.

However, Tope had then urged people to wear masks voluntarily to prevent the spread of COVID-19.