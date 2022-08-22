Search icon
Covid 4th wave: India records 9531 fresh cases, 36 deaths in 24 hours

India on Monday saw a decline in fresh Covid cases with 9,531 infections recorded in the past 24 hours against the previous day`s 11,539 count, said the Union Health Ministry.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

Covid 19

In the same period, 36 fatalities took the nationwide death toll to 5,27,368.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has declined to 97,648, accounting for 0.22 per cent of the total positive cases.

Recovery of 11,726 patients pushed the cumulative tally to 4,37,23,944. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Daily Positivity rate has marginally increased to 4.15 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate stands at 3.59 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,29,546 tests were conducted increasing the overall tally to over 88.27 crore.

As of Monday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 209.98 crore, achieved via 2,79,49,087 sessions.

More than 3.99 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

(Source:IANS)

