Covid 4th wave in Maharashtra? Concern grows as new infections cross 3,000 mark, highest in nearly 4 months

File Photo

On Friday, Maharashtra crossed the 3,000 mark and recorded 3,081 new Covid-19 cases, the highest in close to four months, but zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

State capital Mumbai alone accounted for 1,956 new cases, the highest since January 23. Out of 1,956 new patients, 1,873 were asymptomatic and 83 symptomatic patients have been admitted in hospitals. Of these only three patients are on oxygen support, the BMC said. In the first ten days of June, the city reported almost double the number of cases it had reported in entire May.

Between June 1 to 10, the metropolis reported 11,397 COVID-19 cases, while in May it had added only 5,979 cases.

READ | Covid-19: Karnataka government reinstates mask mandate amid fresh rise in cases

The city also reported four deaths in the first 10 days of June against three deaths in the entire May.

On Thursday, Maharashtra recorded 2,813 new cases and one death. Friday's rise in cases was the highest since February 13 when the state had recorded 3,502 cases.

READ |J-K: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter at Kulgam's Khandipora

The number of active cases in Maharashtra now stands at 13,329. Only the Gondia district has zero active cases. The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 79,04,709, and the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,867. As many as 1,323 patients recovered, taking the total of recovered patients to 77,43,513. The recovery rate in the state is 97.96 percent.

The case fatality rate is 1.87 percent. As many as 40,822 coronavirus tests were carried out in the state since Thursday evening, taking the tally of tests conducted so far to 8,12,37,544. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures: New cases - 3,081, New deaths - Zero, Active cases 13,329, New tests 40,822.