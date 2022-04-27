Covid 4th wave in Delhi: High time to be on your guard

Image: Pixabay

India has witnessed 2927 cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Delhi’s contribution to it is 1203 cases, which is a significant percentage. One death has also been reported in Delhi.

However, one note worthy point in this is the relatively lesser number of deaths. There have been 32 deaths recorded in the country in the last 24 hours due to the coronavirus, and a second look at the data reveals that 22 out of the 32 deaths have been attributed to just one state—Kerala. These deaths have been added in the total tally after the updation of the data. That way, 26 out of the 32 deaths are part of the old data.

On the other hand, in Delhi, relaxation in the mask rule and other restrictions could be the reason behind the increase in the number of infections. The Delhi government has now made the mask mandatory and there is a fine of Rs 500 for those flouting the rule. Omicron and its variant are also found in Delhi.

The genome sequencing laboratory in Delhi-based Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences has detected Omicron’s sub variant in some samples. These samples containing BA.2.12.1 have been sent to the Genome Sequencing Consortium, INSACOG. Now, genome sequencing has been used to find out the spread of the virus.

In India, majority of the cases have shown the presence of Omicron variant this year. Eight variants of the Omicron have been found so far. But the deadly XER variant hasn’t been detected so far in Delhi.