Covid 4th wave: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to chair review meeting today amid rising cases

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in India, sources have now learned that Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is all set to chair a review meeting with the core team of experts today (June 23, 2022). Sources have also confirmed that the meeting will be held in the physical format today afternoon.

Earlier, on June 13, Mandaviya chaired a meeting through video conferencing with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTs) to review the progress of the vaccination exercise HarGharDastak 2.0 campaign.

"Covid is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of Covid in some states. It is important at this time to be alert and not forget Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent the spread of the infection", he had stressed.

Highlighting increased case positivity in some districts and States and reduced Covid-19 testing, Dr Mandaviya had stated that increased and timely testing will enable early identification of Covid cases and help to curb the spread of the infection among the community.

He stated that the five-fold strategy of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination, and Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) needs to be continued and monitored by States/UTs. S

Meanwhile, India reported 12,249 new Covid-19 infections and 13 deaths, while active cases went up by over 2,300 in 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The latest updates pushed the country's overall Covid-19 numbers to 4,33,31,645 cases, 5,24,903 deaths, and 81,687 active cases, the data showed.