Covid 4th wave: Delhi records 1,118 cases in 24 hours, authorities step up measures amid surge

(Image Source: Reuters)

Covid 4th wave: There is a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital Delhi. Due to this, the district authorities decided to ramp up measures to contain the virus. More people have been deployed for monitoring home isolation cases, restocking medicines and aggressive contact tracing to identify affected areas.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 1,118 new Covid-19 cases. This is more than doubling of the cases in just one week as the city recorded just 450 cases last Tuesday, June 7. The daily positivity rate also reached 6.50% on Tuesday. Last Tuesday, this positivity rate was recorded at 1.92%. In the last 24 hours, two patients have also lost their lives.

Read | Covid-19 update: Delhi reports 614 cases in last 24 hours

Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor and Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman VK Saxena (LG Vinai Saxena) called an important meeting on Monday to review the increasing cases of Covid-19. Delhi Deputy CM and Health Minister Manish Sisodia and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

The Lt Governor stressed the need to increase testing along with focusing on the strategy of testing, surveillance, treatment and vaccination to successfully fight the pandemic. Along with this, the officials were also instructed to do genome sequencing of the cases so that the spread of any new variant can be dealt with.

Appreciating the high percentage in various categories of vaccinations in Delhi, the Lt Governor also pointed out the relatively low figures of preventive vaccines and advised officials to take necessary steps to increase them through public outreach programmes.

The total number of infected patients have now increased to 3,177 in Delhi. At the same time, there has been 11 deaths from Covid-19 in just one week. If we talk about the total patients from June 7 to 14, then 5,553 cases have been registered so far.