Covid 4th wave: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain advises hospitals to be on alert

All hospitals in Delhi have been advised to remain alert in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the city, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Friday, while asserting that they are fully prepared to tackle the situation.

According to an official’s statement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government is keeping a close eye on the situation.

"Hospital admissions are not increasing, so there is no need to panic. Nothing to worry about as of now," he stressed.

Delhi on Thursday reported 325 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent. The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.7 per cent in a week.

"The Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation and the government does not want to take any risk. We have completely overhauled our health infrastructure. Along with this, all hospitals have been advised to remain alert amidst increasing cases of corona in Delhi," Health Minister Jain was quoted as saying in the statement.

He also said the Delhi government is conducting contact-tracing of patients to prevent the spread of infection.

Also, READ: Covid 4th wave: Delhi Congress demands CM Arvind Kejriwal to ramp up testing amid rising cases

"At the same time, RTPCR testing will also be increased if needed. To prevent the spread of Corona, the Delhi Government is working on the principle of test, trace and treat," the health minister was quoted as saying.

The health minister also advised people to wear a mask while stepping out, and also get vaccinated at the earliest.

"Prevention is better than cure. All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose, should be taken to their nearest health facility as soon as possible for complete vaccination," he said.

Noting that the XE variant has not been included in the list of ''Variants of Concern'' by the World Health Organization, he said that there is no need to panic.

About 37,000 Covid beds and 10,594 COVID ICU beds have been prepared in Delhi, the government statement said.

"If the infection spreads, the government has planned to increase 100 oxygen beds in every ward of Delhi within two weeks. In such a situation, the Delhi government plans to prepare 65,000 beds, so that no person has to face shortage of beds in an emergency situation," said the government statement.

If cases rise again, the home isolation system will be implemented, it said.