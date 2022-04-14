Covid 4th wave: DDMA to meet on April 20 as Delhi records uptick in cases

Headlines

Delhi Services Bill, 6 others get President’s assent, become laws

Chaleya teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara look dreamy in romantic number from Jawan, song to release on this date

Rinku Singh poses for picture with Rishabh Pant at NCA, shares heartwarming post

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan roasts Elvish Yadav ahead of finale, says ‘aap deserving hai but…’

Not Kiara Advani, but this actress was first choice for Dimple’s role in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Chaleya teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara look dreamy in romantic number from Jawan, song to release on this date

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan roasts Elvish Yadav ahead of finale, says ‘aap deserving hai but…’

Viral video: Delhi metro passenger amazes with Matrix-inspired moves; netizens react

Superfoods to boost sperm count

Diabetes tips: 8 Yoga asanas to control blood sugar levels

10 most photographed people in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘Bromance’ video goes viral after Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma's fifty

Chaleya teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara look dreamy in romantic number from Jawan, song to release on this date

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan roasts Elvish Yadav ahead of finale, says ‘aap deserving hai but…’

Not Kiara Advani, but this actress was first choice for Dimple’s role in Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah

HomeIndia

India

Covid 4th wave: DDMA to meet on April 20 as Delhi records uptick in cases

Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 14, 2022, 06:52 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In view of the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a meeting on April 20 to discuss measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city, officials said on Thursday.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The city had recorded 137 cases on Monday, the data showed.

"The Delhi Disaster Management Authority's meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday next week under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor. It will discuss the prevailing Covid situation, including the recent rise in the number of cases," a senior Delhi government official said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation and there is no need to panic since hospitalisations are low.

His deputy Manish Sisodia said the government will soon issue guidelines for schools in view of the slight rise in COVID-19 cases.

Also, READ: Chandigarh residents will have to pay Rs 5,000 fine for water wastage from April 15

There have been reports of some schoolchildren testing positive for COVID-19 in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

The positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week. Doctors have said it is "not a panic situation" as the daily case count is still low, even as they cautioned against lowering guard.

No fresh fatality due to COVID-19 was recorded on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the DDMA decided to withdraw the fine on not wearing face masks in public places.

In February, the DDMA lifted all restrictions in the wake of the significant improvement in the COVID-19 situation in the city.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mini Cooper SE EV gets new limited edition model in India, priced at Rs 55 lakh

Meet the highest paid employees in Reliance, earn more than Mukesh Ambani, know their salary, designation

First time in India, government proposes community service as punishment for petty offences

'After Yuvraj Singh nobody..': Rohit Sharma acknowledges challenging prospects for Asia Cup, ODI World Cup

Abhishek Bachchan wants mom Jaya Bachchan and wife Aishwarya Rai to do more films: 'There is so much more to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE