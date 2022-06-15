Covid 4th wave: 8822 new cases reported in last 24 hours, 3 months record broken

(Image Source: Reuters)

In a big surge, 8822 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the country within 24 hours. This is the highest number of cases reported in a single day in the last three months. This is 33.8% more than the cases registered on Tuesday. According to the Union Health Ministry data, 15 people died of Covid in last 24 hours.

The number of active cases in the country has increased by 3089 to 53,637, though the daily infection rate is only 2%. For the last three consecutive days, more than 8,000 cases were reported daily, although on Tuesday there was a huge reduction in the number of new infections and a total of 6594 new cases were registered.

Earlier on Monday, 8,084 new Covid-19 cases were reported. Previous to that, on Friday 8,328 new cases were registered all over India, while on Saturday 8,582 cases were registered. Maharashtra recorded the highest increase of 787 in active cases. Delhi saw an increase of 616 active cases, 406 in Kerala, 196 in Karnataka.

Uttarakhand and Tripura saw a decrease in active cases. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health data showed the recovery rate at 98.66%. In 24 hours, 5718 people have recovered from the virus. Out of this, maximum 2165 people were cured in Maharashtra and 1576 people recovered in Kerala. So far, a total of 4,26,67,088 people have recovered from the disease in the country.

According to the website of the Health Ministry, out of the 15 deaths related to Covid in the last 24 hours, 7 deaths happened in Kerala. Apart from this, four people died in Maharashtra, two in Delhi and one each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to the virus.