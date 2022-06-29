Covid 4th wave: 5 advise by Centre to states and UTs to follow amid rising cases

(Image Source: Reuters)

Amid the sharp rise in Covid cases, the Central government is on alert and has given certain instructions to the states and Union Territories to ensure the virus in contained. In a letter sent to the states and UTs on Tuesday, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asked them to ensure that people attending public events and going on pilgrimages do not have symptoms resembling Covid.

"The states and Union Territories where it is proposed to organise such mass events/yatras should give wide publicity that the people planning to participate in such gatherings/programs do not have symptoms similar to the infection and have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine," it read.

Emphasis on following Covid-appropriate behaviour

Special vaccination drive may be conducted by the administration at least a fortnight in advance to give primary or precautionary doses to those who are planning to attend events like Amarnath Yatra and Rath Yatra and are eligible to take it. Amarnath Yatra is starting from June 30 and Rath Yatra is to be held on July 1.

The letter stressed that there is a need to focus on a five-pronged strategy related to testing, surveillance, treatment, vaccination and adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Precautionary measures and testing

The Union Health Secretary said that there is also a need to publicise precautionary measures at different places and make available arrangements for testing.

Arrangements for public meetings, prayers and sit-ins at travel routes and stop points should be done in outdoor or closed ventilated establishments, where thermal screening and hand washing arrangements are in place.

The organisers of such events and health workers, frontline workers and volunteers deployed by the states and district administrations should not have Covid-19 symptoms and should have received both doses of the vaccine.

Extra care for elderly, those with serious illnesses

The elderly and those with serious ailments (diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic lung/liver/kidney disease etc) planning to attend such events need to take extra precautions.

It is necessary for such people to consult the doctor treating them and keep taking all the medicines while closely monitoring their health during the period of the event.

In religious pilgrimages, where there is a possibility of congregations, the concerned state governments should identify the major routes and necessary health facilities should be made available.

Watch on rate of patients admitted in hospitals

The state government has been asked to keep a close watch on the rate of patients admitted in hospitals.

To review and enhance the availability of beds, human resources, medicines, oxygen, equipment and facilities including ambulance and referral system.

State governments should participate in such events at various halt points and destination city/district to promote compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour (adequate physical distancing, use of masks, sanitising hands, etc).

Voluntary organisations and community based organisations should be identified and coordinated with them.

Display of helpline numbers at prominent places

Provisions should be made for displaying helpline numbers at prominent places, the letter said. The states have been directed to review and strengthen the disease surveillance system during the event/yatra.