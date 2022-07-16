Search icon
Covid 4th wave: 20,044 new cases, 56 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate at 4.80 percent

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.80 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.40 per cent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 10:17 AM IST

File Photo

India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 20,044 in a day to reach 4,37,30,071 while active cases increased to 1,40,760, according to Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,25,660 with 56 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases increased by 1,687 in a day and now comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections while the national recovery rate is 98.48 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.80 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 4.40 per cent.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,30,63,651, while the case fatality rate was 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 199.71 crore Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the country.

India's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

