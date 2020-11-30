COVID-19: With 38,772 new cases, India's tally breaches 94 lakh-mark

India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Monday.

India's coronavirus tally breached the 94-lakh mark after 38,772 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Monday.

The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,31,692 including 4,46,952 active cases and 88,47,600 recoveries. With 443 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,139.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests for COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,03,79,976, of these, 8,76,173 COVID-19 tests were done yesterday.

Today is the 23rd day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the national recovery rate stands at 93.71 per cent.

It also said that India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (presently 99).

Focussed measures to ensure a low and manageable fatality rate have resulted in daily mortality figures of less than 500," according to the MoHFW.

On Sunday, about 70.97 per cent of the 496 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, contributed by Delhi, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.