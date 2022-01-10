Wary of rise in hospitalisations, centre tells states to use Residents, MBBS, Nursing students

With the number of patients in hospitals rising, the central government has directed states increase the healthcare workforce by utilizing the services of MBBS Final Year students, Interns, Junior Residents, Senior Resident and as well as BSc, MSc Nursing students etc.

In an official letter today (January 10) to all states and UTs, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 5-10% of active cases needed hospitalisation in the present surge, so far. However, the health secretary also noted that “the situation is dynamic and evolving, the need for hospitalisation may change rapidly.” He advised all states and UTs to keep a watch on the situation of the total number of active cases.

The health secretary said that a rising in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate is being witnessed in various parts across the country. It said that the rise appears to be driven by the new Variant of Concern Omicron and the continued presence of another VOC Delta in large geographies across the country. He said that augmenting human resources, particularly health care workers to assume COVID duties becomes critical.

The number of cases needing hospitalisations in the second surge was 20-23% compared to 5-10 percent in the current wave. All states have been advised to keep a daily watch on the situation of the total number of active cases, cases under home isolation, number of hospitalisations, cases on oxygen beds, ICU beds and ventilation support. Health Secretary Bhushan said, “Based on this monitoring, requirement of Health Care Workers (HCWs) and their availability, health facility wise, must also be reviewed on a daily basis as was done during the second surge.