COVID-19 variant JN.1: Delhi-NCR on toes after first case found in Ghaziabad, know how other states are faring

BJP councillor in Ghaziabad Amit Tyagi was infected and found to be COVID-19 positive.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 06:37 AM IST

India reported a surge in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 614 new cases, the highest daily number since marking the highest on May 21. This increase has raised the count of patients under treatment to 2,311. BJP councillor in Ghaziabad Amit Tyagi was infected and found to be COVID-19 positive. 

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has assured that the city is ready to tackle the new COVID-19 variant. Although the symptoms are mild, the national capital is fully alert and prepared to address the situation. Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide, the Delhi government is reviewing the availability of oxygen cylinders, ventilators, and other essential resources.

Regarding the new variant, Bhardwaj stated that it is a type of Omicron, characterized by mild symptoms. While the situation is being monitored, the government is taking measures to ensure that necessary facilities, including oxygen cylinders, ventilator-equipped beds, and isolation wards, are readily available. All these preparations are under review.

Responding to the emergence of new variants of the virus, the Chandigarh administration has taken significant steps. The city has reinstated the use of masks, particularly in crowded areas, and has advised people to wear masks. Additionally, the administration has issued guidelines to avoid crowded areas.

With symptoms such as fever, cold, and difficulty breathing, immediate medical consultation is now necessary. Individuals testing positive for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for 7 days. These guidelines have been issued by the Chandigarh administration for public safety.

As per the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala reported three deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities to 5,33,321. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 4.50 crores, with 4,44,70,346 recoveries and a national recovery rate of 98.81%. The mortality rate due to infection is 1.19%. The vaccination campaign against COVID-19 has administered 220.67 crores doses in the country.

Indore family tests positive after returning from Maldives

Within a week of returning from the Maldives, a family in Indore tested positive for COVID-19. A 33-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man from the same family have been infected. The woman, identified with symptoms on December 13, completed a seven-day home isolation period, while the man's infection was detected on December 18. Both individuals, experiencing symptoms of cough and cold, are currently under home isolation. To determine the specific strain of the virus, their samples have been sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhopal.

The health authorities emphasize the need for precautionary measures during the winter season and especially during the year-end festivities, urging the public to follow safety protocols in crowded places.

Goa issues advisory

Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Raneconfirmed that 19 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. However, all cases exhibit mild symptoms, and individuals are being kept separately at home. Expressing concern amid the discovery of new cases related to the Omicron variant across the country, Rane informed the public that the health department is taking proactive measures to manage the situation. 

Rajasthan reports two COVID-19 cases

Following the detection of new COVID-19 cases in various parts of the country, the medical department in Rajasthan has been directed to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures. Officials reported two cases of coronavirus infection in Jaisalmer. A state-level committee, 'Graded Response System,' has been formed under the chairmanship of the Commissioner of Medical Education, Shivprasad Nakate, to ensure the availability of medical facilities based on the number of cases. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

