COVID-19 variant BF.7: IMA issues IMPORTANT advisory, check details inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the county. (File)

COVID-19 latest updates: Amid a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases in China and some other countries, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday (December 22) issued an advisory urging people to follow COVID-19 protocols to curb the spread of the virus in India.

It is to be noted that over 5 lakh coronavirus cases have been reported in countries like US, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil in the last 24hours. But the situation in India is completely under control and there is no reason to panic as only 145 new COVID-19 cases were reported in last 24 hours.

For its part, the IMA has issued an advisory to its state and local branches to remain on alert and take steps to prevent the outbreak of COVID-19 in their areas.

COVID-19 ‘Appropriate Behaviour’ guidelines which people must follow

1. Face masks are to be used in all public places.

2. Maintain social distancing

3. Wash hand regularly with soap and water or sanitizers.

4. Avoid public gatherings like marriages, political or social meetings etc.

5. Avoid International travel.

6. Consult the doctor in case of any symptoms like fever, sore throat, cough, loose motions etc.

7. Get booster dose at the earliest.

8. Follow the government advisory issued from time to time.

“As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there is no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure. Therefore, all are advised to take the following necessary steps to overcome the impending COVID outbreak”, the IMA said in its advisory. The advisory added that the IMA and its over 3.5 lakhs registered medical practitioners in India are committed to fight COVID-19.

Meanwhile, several states have taken steps to up the defence against the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the county. Centre has already asked all states to conduct genome sequencing of samples.