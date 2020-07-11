COVID-19 vaccine not possible before 2021: Parliamentary panel informed

A parliamentary panel informed on Friday that a COVID-19 vaccine could be expected by early next year.

The House of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment and Climate heard presentations by the Department of Science and Technology, Department of Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the principal scientific adviser to the government on Centre's preparedness for COVID-19.

This was the first meeting of the panel ever since the lockdown was imposed in the country on March 25.

Sources stated that the panel was informed that the coronavirus vaccine could not be produced this year. The vaccine will be made available to the general public by early 2021.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh chaired the panel. There were six other members present at the meeting.

However, Ramesh argued that these meetings should be held virtually, urging Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to do the same.

Taking to Twitter Ramesh said, "I would still request you Sir to allow virtual meetings given that Parliament is unlikely to meet for the next month at least."

"Our Parliamentary Standing Committee is having a most informative and useful meeting with @DBTIndia @IndiaDST @CSIR_IND & @PrinSciAdvGoI on the issue of Science & Technology & COVID-19. Too bad we are not allowed to have virtual meetings so that more MPs could have participated," he added.

In a bid to put clinical trials of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine in top gear, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had joined hands with Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL).

In an official statement, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said that ICMR aims to launch the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine by August 15.

Drug Controller General of India CDSCO (The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization) has already given approval for a human clinical trial of two Indian COVID-19 vaccines - COVAXIN and ZyCov-D.

India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 8 lakh mark with 519 deaths and highest single-day spike of 27,114 new cases in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases stand at 8,20,916 including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated, and 22,123 deaths.