COVID-19 vaccine for children likely by October first week

As per the information, the vaccine will be first given to those children who are battling a serious disease.


Updated: Aug 25, 2021, 04:38 PM IST

In a boost to India's vaccination efforts, children aged 12 years and above may get the COVID-19 vaccine from the first week of October. There are about 120 million children in the age group of 12 to 17 years in the country.

As per the information, the vaccine will be first given to those children who are battling a serious disease.

The Covid Working Group has said that schools should be opened for the mental and physical development of children.

(This is a developing story)