COVID-19 vaccination: Beneficiaries have option to walk in, register on-site from THIS date, details here

As India gears up to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities against COVID-19 from March 1, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said the facility of on-site registrations will be available so that eligible beneficiaries can walk into identified vaccination centres, get themselves registered and get inoculated.

People can self-register in advance by downloading the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or other IT applications such as Arogya Setu which will list the government and private hospitals serving as COVID-19 vaccination centres (CVCs) with the date and time of the available schedules.

The beneficiary would be able to choose the CVC of his/her choice and book an appointment for immunization, the ministry said.

The vaccination will be free at the government facilities and paid at private facilities.

Vaccinations will be available from March 1 at 10,000 government health centres and around 12,000 private centres.

The process of registration will be through three routes -- Advance Self-Registration, On-site Registration, and Facilitated Cohort Registration.

"The facility of on-site registration allows those who cannot self-register in advance to walk into the identified CVCs and get themselves registered on-site and then vaccinated," the ministry said in a statement.

Co-WIN is a digital platform that was formed for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery. People above 60 years will only have to validate their identity and for those between 45-60 years, a co-morbidity certificate will be required, said RS Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority and chairperson of the empowered committee for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

"For people above 60 years, no extra document required, they will have to validate their identity via Aadhaar card, driving licence, voter identity card, passport, and PAN card when they visit the centre as they are not accepted online. For those between 45-60 years, a co-morbidity certificate is required. For those without internet, an on-the-spot registration option is provided," Sharma said.

"Those who do not have mobile phones, 2.5 lakh Common Service Centres in every Panchayat have been opened which have proper internet facilities through which the registrations can be done. If none of the facilities are available, then people may directly visit the vaccination centre along with required documents and get themselves registered," he added.

