COVID-19 vaccination mandatory to buy alcohol from govt shops in this region

To promote vaccination, the authorities in the Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu have announced that only the people who have taken both doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be able to buy alcohol from government liquor shops.

District Collector Divya here said that the move was part of a campaign to motivate residents to get vaccinated.

This means that if the residents of Nilgiris want to buy liquor from the government shops, then they will have to first show the certificate of both doses at the shop. District Collector Divya said that about 97 percent of the population of the district has either received one or both doses of the vaccine.

Notably, all kinds of rumours and misinformation have spread here regarding vaccination. To overcome this, the officials here also launched an awareness campaign. An appeal was made to the people to get the vaccination done and be a part of this mission. But people are still keeping their distance from taking the vaccine. Collector Divya said that we are updating the COVID portal. "We have received information that some people have said that they consume alcohol and are not ready to take the vaccine. In order to get them vaccinated, it has been decided that whoever wants to buy alcohol, first show the certificate of vaccination." Notably, to buy liquor at TASMAC outlets, it is necessary to submit the Aadhar card along with the vaccination certificate.

The Nilgiris of Tamil Nadu is very famous for its natural beauty. A large number of tourists come here. The tourism sector here has been badly affected due to the lockdown. But now slowly, the administration has started opening up tourism. It has been seen that the number of tourists has increased significantly since this week.