COVID-19 vaccination for children to start from tomorrow- Here’s how to register on CoWIN

Amid the current surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, the vaccination drive for children aged 15 to 18 years is commencing from tomorrow, January 3. Vaccination centres across the country are being prepared for the much-anticipated vaccination drive for teenagers.

In an effort to make the process of vaccination for children smoother, the Centre had announced that those eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can register and book their slots through the CoWIN app or website from January 1, 2022.

Children aged 15 to 18 are allowed to register on the online portal or show up for walk-in appointments at designated centres. The central government had announced that the onsite registration will begin from January 3 itself.

The government further said that since all children might not have an Aadhaar card or another form of ID, they can register themselves on the CoWIN portal using their student IDs. Mentioned below are the steps to be followed for registration.

Here is how teens aged 15 to 18 can register on CoWIN

Download the CoWIN app or visit the official website, cowin.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Register’ option.

Enter your 10-digit mobile number and click on ‘Send OTP’.

Enter the OTP received on your mobile number.

Now, you need to enter your name and ID proof. You can enter your Aadhaar number or your Student ID number.

After verification, you will be registered on CoWIN.

Now, you will be able to view your details on CoWIN and book a slot for vaccination.

It must be noted that children in the above-mentioned age group will only be vaccinated with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for now. They will need to carry a valid form of ID to the vaccination centre, and will be able to download their vaccine certificated from CoWIN after receiving the COVID-19 shot.

The vaccination drive for the precaution dose of the COVID-19 shot is also set to commence soon, from January 10. The precaution or booster dose of the vaccine will only be administered to frontline workers, healthcare workers and senior citizens with comorbidities.