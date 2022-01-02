COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 age group begins tomorrow - Know how to register in CoWIN

Amid sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 years is set to begin from tomorrow. Registration on the CoWIN portal for vaccination began on Saturday. Data on the CoWIN dashboard showed 3,15,416 registrations for this age group until 11.30 pm Saturday.

The preparations are underway to start inoculating children against COVID-19 from Monday. Presently, the children who are eligible for vaccination in this age group will only have one option, that is Bharat Biotech's Covaxin jab. No other vaccine has got a government nod to be given to children in this age group.

Zydus Cadila's anti-COVID vaccine, ZyCoV-D is yet to be introduced in the country's inoculation programme despite receiving the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the drug regulator on August 20, 2021.

The Union Health Ministry guidelines issued specify that all those whose birth year is 2007 or before, shall be eligible for vaccination in the specified age group. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to parents to register their eligible children for vaccination. "If the children are safe, then the future of the country is safe," he tweeted.

Delhi | Preparations begin for #COVID19 vaccinations for children aged between 15-18 years at Star Imaging & Path Lab, Tilak Nagar



The observation room has books & musical items. There'll also be a return gift after their COVAXIN vaccination: Centre in-charge, Dr Sameer pic.twitter.com/pN4j7C4ukm — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

How to register for vaccination in CoWIN?

The beneficiaries (aged 15-18 years) can register themselves online through an existing account on CoWIN.

The beneficiaries can also create a new account on Co-WIN through a unique mobile number.

Students can register for vaccination on the Co-WIN portal using their student identity cards.

Beneficiaries can also be registered at the vaccination sites by the verifier or the vaccinator in the facilitated registration mode.

For vaccination in the age group 15-18 years, appointments can be booked online or on-site (walk-in).