COVID-19 vaccination for 15-18 age group begins today - Know how to register in CoWIN

Amid sudden surge in COVID-19 cases, vaccination for children aged between 15 and 18 years is set to begin from today. The CoWIN platform recorded over six lakh registrations for this age group till Sunday evening. As many as 8,29,161 teenagers between the age group of 15 to 18 have registered on the CoWIN portal till now, data on the app showed.

The preparations are underway to start inoculating children against COVID-19 from Monday. Presently, the children who are eligible for vaccination in this age group will only have one option, that is Bharat Biotech's Covaxin jab. No other vaccine has got a government nod to be given to children in this age group.

Zydus Cadila's anti-COVID vaccine, ZyCoV-D is yet to be introduced in the country's inoculation programme despite receiving the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the drug regulator on August 20, 2021.

The Union Health Ministry guidelines issued specify that all those whose birth year is 2007 or before, shall be eligible for vaccination in the specified age group. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya appealed to parents to register their eligible children for vaccination. "If the children are safe, then the future of the country is safe," he tweeted.

The Health Minister interacted with health ministers and principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and Union Territories on Sunday through a video link. He stressed the need to ensure smooth implementation of new vaccination guidelines.

How to register for vaccination in CoWIN?

The beneficiaries (aged 15-18 years) can register themselves online through an existing account on CoWIN.

The beneficiaries can also create a new account on Co-WIN through a unique mobile number.

Students can register for vaccination on the Co-WIN portal using their student identity cards.

Beneficiaries can also be registered at the vaccination sites by the verifier or the vaccinator in the facilitated registration mode.

For vaccination in the age group 15-18 years, appointments can be booked online or on-site (walk-in).