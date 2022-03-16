Covid-19 vaccination for 12-14 age group starts today - Here's how you can book vaccination slot

India is all set to begin vaccinating children against Covid-19 in the age group of 12-14 years from today. The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had earlier stated that only the Corbevax vaccine would be used for the beneficiaries in the age group of 12 to 14 years.

Corbevax has been included as the third vaccine against Covid-19 and will be available at all centres where free vaccination is available.

The Union Government after deliberations with scientific bodies decided on Monday to start Covid-19 vaccination for the 12-14 year age group from March 16. Those teenagers born in 2008, 2009, and 2010 or those who are already above 12 years of age of the population will be administered Covid vaccines from March 16. The Covid-19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E, said the Union Health Ministry.

Steps to book Covid-19 vaccination for children

Step 1: Visit the CoWIn App directly or through Aarogya Setu.

Step 2: Register using the mobile number of your parents or any other valid mobile phone number.

Step 3: Enter the OTP you received on your mobile and verify.

Step 4: On the homepage, under the new category, update the child's ID proof.

Step 5: The children can be registered using their Aadhaar card or 10th ID card.

Step 6: Lastly, book a slot at the desired time at a nearby vaccination centre.