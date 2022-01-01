COVID-19 vaccination drive: Registration for 15-18 years children starts TODAY - Know how to book slot

The registrations for the COVID-19 vaccine for 15–18-year-olds began today (January 1). Both walk-in and online registration (via CoWIN) has been initiated to ease the process, the government said.

As announced by PM Narendra Modi earlier, the CoWIN registrations have started today, but the onsite registration will begin from January 3.

Here’s how you can book a vaccination slot

• Open the official CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in)

• Sign in using one of the three options – 1. Mobile Number and OTP, 2. Arogya Setu account, or 3. Umang account

• After completing the registration process, book an appointment by selecting your preferred date and time

• Select the vaccination centre from the list

• Complete your appointment

All eligible individuals visiting for the vaccination must present a valid identity card such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter Card etc. After getting jabbed, individuals will receive their vaccination certified on Arogya Setu application. They can also download it from the CoWIN portal.

While individuals of age group 15-18 can start getting registered today, those from the vulnerable categories waiting for the administration of precautionary third dose will have to wait till January 10.

Children of 15 to 18 years will be jabbed only with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

The government has successfully administered over 145 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till now as nearly 52 lakh vaccine doses are being administered daily.

Addressing the public in a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore #COVID19 vaccinations. My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year”.

At least 49,98,44,248 individuals in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive on May 1.

As per the ministry, 84,46,46,530 first doses and 60,62,77,739 second doses have been administered so far.