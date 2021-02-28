COVID-19 vaccination: Centre releases list of hospitals where you can get inoculated from March 1, check here

The Centre on Saturday released a list of private hospitals which will be part of the COVID-19 vaccination drive starting from March 1.

Around 10,000 private hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY, more than 600 hospitals empanelled under CGHS and other private hospitals empanelled under State Government Health Insurance Schemes can participate as COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs), Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary informed on Saturday.

Union Health Secretary, who interacted with Health Secretaries of states and UTs on the vaccination of age-appropriate groups on Saturday, informed that to ramp up the COVID vaccination capacity, a significantly large number of private facilities are being involved.

The government informed that from March 1, the nationwide vaccination program will be exponentially expanded to all citizens above 60 years of age, and those within the age bracket of 45 to 59 years with specified co-morbidities.

A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Health Authority.

In addition, there would be government health facilities that will be used as CVCs such as medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub-divisional hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, Health sub-centres and Health and Wellness Centres.

The Central government also said that states were explained the three methods of registration i.e. advance self-registration, onsite registration and facilitated cohort registration.

States have been explained that the private hospitals functioning as CVCs can charge subject to a ceiling of Rs 250 per person per dose along with the electronic and financial management mechanism in this regard.

So far, more than 1.5 core vaccinations have been done, the GoI further said.