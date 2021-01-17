COVID-19 vaccination: 51 cases of adverse effects in Delhi, one 'bit serious'

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain on Saturday said that there have been 51 cases of minor complications, and one 'slightly serious' reported from the vaccination drive that took place across the country.

"There have been 51 minor incidents yesterday where there were some minor complications and one was a bit serious," Ani quoted Satyender Jain as saying.

The 'serious' case involves a 22-year-old security guard who works at the hospital. He was admitted to AIIM's intensive care unit after being administered the vaccine.

The remaining people were not hospitalised but were closely observed for a while.

The Central hospitals in Delhi were giving Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. It is to be noted that this vaccine is still in trial stage.

In the private hospitals, health care workers were given Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

Delhi conducted vaccination at 81 centres.

The world's largest vaccination programme in India is taking place in all the states and union territories across the length and breadth of the country.

The first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive will cover three crore healthcare and frontline workers. The vaccine is provided free of cost for this targeted phase.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier approved the Serum Institute of India's Covishield (developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca) and Bharat Biotech's indigenously developed Covaxin for restricted emergency use, which has led to the vaccination drive.

DCGI on January 3 had granted restricted emergency use authorisation to the Serum Institute of India (SII)'s 'Covishield' and Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' vaccine.

Covishield is over 70 percent effective, while Covaxin is currently in the Phase 3 trials but is "safe and provides a robust immune response", the drug regulator had earlier stated.