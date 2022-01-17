Covid-19 vaccination 1 year: 70% adults fully vaccinated, 46% teenagers get first jab

Seven out of 10 adults in the country have received two jabs, as India completes one year of its Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday. The drive which began on January 16, 2021 has been termed as the largest vaccination drive in the world.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's vaccination programme added great strength to the battle against Covid-19. He also praised the role of frontline workers in the drive. PM Modi underlined the imperative of continuing to follow all Covid-19 protocols.

On this occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Today we mark #1YearOfVaccineDrive. I salute each and every individual who is associated with the vaccination drive. Our vaccination programme has added great strength to the fight against Covid-19. It has led to saving lives and thus protecting livelihoods."

Covid-19 vaccine data

Official data estimates that the cumulative Covid-19 vaccination has touched the 157 crore mark in one year.

92% of the eligible adult population has received the first dose of the vaccine, and 70% have received both doses.

About 46% of teenagers aged 15-18 years have received their first dose less than two weeks after it was rolled out for them on January 3.

Third 'precaution doses' of the Covid-19 vaccine are being given to vulnerable sections of the population including frontline workers.

17.92 lakh healthcare workers and 14.45 lakh frontline workers have received the precaution dose, according to official data.

Official data suggests Andhra Pradesh (72%) and Bihar (82%) are large states reporting first-dose coverage below the national average.

UP (57%), Andhra (59%), Bihar (62%), Maharashtra (64%), West Bengal (64%) and Tamil Nadu (65%) reported second-dose coverage below national average.

Jharkhand (75% and 47% respectively) and Punjab (81% and 48% respectively) reports below-national-average-coverage for both the first and second doses.

Nagaland (50%), Manipur (69%), Meghalaya (61%) and Arunachal Pradesh (85%) - four Northeastern states reporting low first-dose coverage.

Gujarat (94%), Madhya Pradesh (92%), Karnataka (86%) and Rajasthan (73%) - four large states reporting second-dose coverage above the national average.

Telangana (94%), Haryana (79%), Kerala (77%), Assam (73%), Odisha (72%) - five mid-sized states reporting second-dose coverage above national average.