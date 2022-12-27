Covid-19 updates: Teachers to be deployed at Delhi airport to enforce covid protocol, netizens react

Despite the fact that Delhi Schools will be closed for the winter break, all government school employees would be assigned to COVID-19 duty at IGI Airport. The teachers will be stationed at Delhi Airport from December 31, 2022, through January 15, 2023, in accordance with the Delhi Government's official announcement, to guarantee that COVID-appropriate behaviour is observed.

India recorded 196 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 4,46,77,302. Across the previous 24 hours, there were two additional virus-related deaths in the nation.

Data from the Union Health Minister show that there are now 3,428 active cases in the nation.

Teachers will be assigned to Covid duty at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) during the Christmas break, according to a Monday order from Delhi authorities.

Government schools in Delhi will be closed from January 1 until January 15, 2023, according to officials.

Teachers of Delhi government schools will be deployed at Delhi airport from December 31 to January 15 to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed by passengers arriving from abroad.



“Teachers of Delhi government schools will be deployed at Delhi airport from December 31 to January 15 to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed by passengers arriving from abroad. Schools will remain closed in Delhi during this period due to winter vacations,” read the tweet by the news agency ANI.

Many users have reacted on the microblogging platform. A user said, “Why Teachers are given all kinds of duty except a dedicated teaching for whole year?”. Another user wrote, “@LtGovDelhi Sir deployment of teachers at airport is completely unethical and wrong.” “This is so unethical. Why demean profession of teaching?” wrote a user. “Why not join judges, police, politicians as well?” another user tweeted. A user questions “What is airport staff and security doing?”

The Centre government has encouraged people to wear their masks and follow all safety procedures in place due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in the national capital. In India, the novel COVID-19 BF.7 variant has so far been found in four cases.