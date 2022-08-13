Covid-19 updates: Precautions against rising infections in Delhi, symptoms to watch out for | Photo: File

The fear of the fourth wave has grown as Covid cases continue to surge among citizens of the nation's capital. On Friday, Delhi recorded a total of 2,136 new cases of the Covid-19 virus, with a positive rate of 15.02 percent over the previous 24 hours. It is advised to take the necessary precautions in such situations to prevent the Covid infection from spreading across Delhi.

Face masks

Face masks are now necessary accessories for keeping yourself and others safe from COVID-19. In Delhi, a fine of Rs 500 has been levied for violators who do not use masks. Since studies have shown that people with the new coronavirus may be asymptomatic or presymptomatic, the CDC advises wearing facial coverings in public places.

Clean your hands

Maintaining proper hygiene is a crucial practise that aids in limiting the transmission of COVID-19. Wash your hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, especially after being in a public area or after sneezing, coughing, or blowing your nose.

Washing hands are especially advised in these situations: Prior to eating or making food Ahead of touching your face after a restroom break Immediately following sneezing, coughing, or touching your mask After contacting for a sick person After interacting pets or animals

Use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not easily accessible. Avoid using unwashed hands to touch your mouth, nose, or eyes.

Social distancing

Social distancing continues to be an important strategy for limiting spread because direct personal contact seems to be the primary route of transmission. In public spaces, the CDC advises keeping a distance of about 6 feet from other people. You can avoid coming into direct touch with respiratory droplets by keeping your distance.

Limit your travels

Traveling increases the spread of COVID-19 and raises your risk of getting sick from it. During the pandemic, the CDC advises against taking non-essential trips to numerous foreign locations. Additionally, it suggests that when considering domestic travel, one considers the risks. The greatest method to safeguard yourself and others from COVID-19 is to stay at home.

Symptoms to watch out for:

The coronavirus infection symptoms frequently resemble those of other respiratory virus illnesses, like the flu. Some symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Respiratory issues

Fatigue/Tiredness

Body pain

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Clogged or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

