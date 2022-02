COVID-19 Update: Mumbai logs 348 fresh cases, positivity rate below 1%

Maharashtra reported 4,359 new coronavirus cases, over a thousand less than the day before on Saturday, February 12 while Mumbai reported 349 fresh cases and 635 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The city saw a positivity rate of 0.88%, less than 1% for the first time in weeks. The state also reported 32 pandemic-related deaths in the last 24 hours as per the state health department.

The caseload in Maharashtra increased to 78,39,447 while death toll reached 1,43,387. The recovery count rose to 76,39,854 after 12,986 patients were discharged or recovered at home during the day. The number of active cases fell to 52,238.

The state in the last 24 hours reported 237 cases of the Omicron variant. Barring 11 cases from Pune city, all these cases were reported from Mumbai. The coronavirus fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate has improved to 97.45 per cent.

Currently, 3,13,457 people are in home isolation and another 2,387 in institutional quarantine. With 1,33,156 coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,63,02,782.

The positivity rate (number of cases found per 100 tests) is 10.27 per cent. The Pune administrative region recorded 1,207 new coronavirus cases, followed by Nashik region (681), Nagpur (697), Mumbai (675), Akola (527), Aurangabad (141), Kolhapur (254) and the Latur region (177). Each administrative region comprises multiple districts.

Of 32 deaths, 12 were reported from the Mumbai region, three from Nashik, four from Pune, six from Kolhapur, five from Latur, two from Nagpur while Aurangabad and Akola regions reported zero coronavirus deaths. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 78,39,447; new cases 4,359; death toll 1,43,387; recoveries 76,39,854; active cases 52,238; total tests 7,63,02,782.

