India

COVID-19 update: Less than 30,000 daily cases reported for fourth day, curfew extended in Dehradun

UKD government has extended the COVID-19 curfew in the Dehradun till 6 am of September 21. Not more than 15,000 tourists will be allowed in hotels.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2021, 01:06 PM IST

For the fourth consecutive day, India has registered less than 30,000 daily new COVID-19 cases. India on Wednesday reported 27,176 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the country's total tally to 33,316,755, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data.

The death toll has further climbed to 4,43,497 with 284 daily fatalities, as per the ministry data. During the last 24 hours, the number of active cases in the country declined by 11,120. The active caseload stands at 3,51,087. They account for 1.05% of total cases.

Meanwhile, 38,012 more people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries in the country to 32,52,2171. The weekly positivity rate is 2.00%, which is less than 3% for the last 82 days. The daily positivity rate at 1.69% is less than 3% for the last 16 days. 

Mizoram witnessed 1,502 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the fourth highest in the country after Kerala (15,876), Maharashtra (3,530), and Tamil Nadu (1,591). Under the nationwide vaccination program, 75.89 crores vaccine doses have been administered to date.

Statewise COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 15,876 cases of COVID-19 and the number of active cases in the state dropped below two lakh.

Kerala's Test Positivity Rate (TPR) has declined to 15.12% from 19%, reported last week.

Maharashtra saw an increase in COVID-19 cases as compared to Monday's caseload.

The state on Tuesday reported 3,530 new cases while the state had reported 2,740 cases on Monday.

The financial capital Mumbai reported 724 new cases on Tuesday.

On Tuesday Delhi reported 38 new COVID-19 cases.

The capital has recorded only one fatality due to the infection in September so far.

There are 400 active cases in Delhi, up from 377 the previous day.

98 patients are in home isolation, a slight increase from 97 a day ago.

Dehradun curfew extended

The Uttarakhand government has extended the COVID-19 curfew in the Dehradun district till 6 am of September 21.

The state government allowed tourists to visit Mussoorie on weekends but they have to provide negative test reports 72 hours before arrival

The District Magistrate R Rajesh Kumar said that only those tourists will be allowed who have done online registration on Dehradun Smart City Portal.

In view of the prevention of COVID-19, not more than 15,000 tourists will be allowed in hotels and other establishments on weekends. 

Parking of vehicles will not be allowed after 5 pm on Mall Road in Mussoorie.

It is mandatory for every person to wear a mask, handkerchief, or scarf while venturing out of hotels, and spitting in a public place will be banned.

The District Magistrate told that in case of violation of orders Rs 500-1000 will be charged as a penalty. 

