Covid-19 update: Karnataka logs 28,264 new cases, 68 fatalities

Karnataka on Sunday reported 28,264 new cases of COVID-19 and 68 fatalities, taking the tally to 37,85,295, and death toll to 38,942.

There were 29,244 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 34,95,239, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 11,938 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 10,454 people being discharged and 14 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now at 2,51,084.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 16.38 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.24 per cent.

Of the 68 deaths, 14 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (10), Dakshina Kannada and Ballari (7), Tumakuru (4), Chitradurga (3), Belagavi, Chamarajanagara, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Raichur and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second-highest number of cases with 2,322, Dharwad 1,356, Tumakuru 1,165, Ballari 964, Mandya 953, Hassan 859, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,10,198 cases, Mysuru 2,20,643 and Tumakuru 1,53,479.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 15,61,445, followed by Mysuru 2,06,204 and Tumakuru 1,42,518.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,17,48,173 samples have been tested, of which 1,72,483 were on Sunday alone.