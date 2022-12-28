Covid-19 update: Jammu and Kashmir conducts mock drill to check covid preparedness

Healthcare facilities in Jammu and Kashmir performed a mock drill on Covid preparedness on Friday to evaluate the main facilities and logistics required to handle any emerging issue brought on by the pandemic, keeping up with other regions of the country.

Bhupinder Kumar, secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department, oversaw the execution of mock drill exercises carried out throughout the UT to evaluate the efficiency of essential infrastructure and support systems for COVID management in healthcare facilities.

The Secretary expressed satisfaction over the successful completion of mock drills carried out by the healthcare institutions and their readiness for COVID after reviewing the status of activities carried out at various healthcare institutions and evaluating the data uploaded on the national portal.

The exercise included assessing the availability of machinery and equipment, medications, diagnostics, and other COVID logistics as well as the Oxygen General Plants placed at various locations. In the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, it was discovered that every healthcare facility was ready to handle an increase in COVID cases.

Instructions were given to the chief medical officers and heads of departments in each district to make sure that any non-working equipment is fixed right away and that any logistics that are not available be planned and kept in sufficient supply.