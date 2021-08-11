COVID-19 update: India sees sharp surge in cases with 38,353 new infections and 497 deaths

India reported 38,353 fresh COVID-19 cases, 36% higher than 28,204 cases reported yesterday. With this, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 3,20,36,511. The country also reported 497 deaths, taking the cumulative death count to 4,29,179.

The active cases have declined to 3,86,351, the lowest in 140 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases comprise 1.21% of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. The COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.45%, the Health Ministry said. A total of 40,013 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The weekly positivity rate also remained below 5% and is currently at 2.34%. Further, the daily positivity rate is at 2.16%, less than 3% for 15 consecutive days. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 48,50,56,507 samples were tested up to August 9, of which, 17,77,962 samples were tested yesterday.

The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 7,548 on Wednesday as two more people tested positive, a health bulletin said. Thane has reported 210 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 5,47,153, an official said on Wednesday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far has reached 51.90 crores.