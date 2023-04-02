Covid-19 Update: India sees highest single day jump this year with 3,800 fresh cases in last 24 hours

Covid-19 cases spike | Photo: Pixabay

India's 24-hour tally of new Covid cases has gone over 3,800 cases. The jump of 3,824 fresh Covid cases comes a day after India recorded 2,994 new Covid infections. On Friday, India logged 3,095 daily cases.

The number of Active cases is rising in India. Many states and UTs are asking people to follow the Covid guidelines for prevention. Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Haryana are among the states and UTs that have recorded a surge in cases over the last few days. While Delhi registered over 400 fresh cases on Saturday, Maharashtra logged 669 infections.

Covid-19 update for Sunday:​

3,824 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours in India

18,389 active cases in India at present

Active cases stand at 0.04 per cent

1,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours increase total recoveries to 4,41,73,335

Recovery rate currently at 98.77 per cent

Daily positivity rate at 2.87 per cent

Weekly positivity rate at 2.24 per cent

The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi, and it had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Tamil Nadu Health Ministry on Saturday said it will carry out inspection at all government hospitals across the state for two days from April 10 to increase the facilities to meet the challenges of surge in Covid cases and other infections.

Amid Covid cases going north, the Haryana government also earlier in the week issued fresh guidelines and asked all health facilities to record travel history of a suspected case having travel history to a country or an area where the virus has been reported.