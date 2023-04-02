Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Covid-19 Update: India sees highest single day jump this year with 3,800 fresh cases in last 24 hours

Covid-19 cases in India are rising rapidly. 3,800 cases in 24 hours have been recorded.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 12:38 PM IST

Covid-19 Update: India sees highest single day jump this year with 3,800 fresh cases in last 24 hours
Covid-19 cases spike | Photo: Pixabay

India's 24-hour tally of new Covid cases has gone over 3,800 cases. The jump of 3,824 fresh Covid cases comes a day after India recorded 2,994 new Covid infections. On Friday, India logged 3,095 daily cases.

The number of Active cases is rising in India. Many states and UTs are asking people to follow the Covid guidelines for prevention. Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Haryana are among the states and UTs that have recorded a surge in cases over the last few days. While Delhi registered over 400 fresh cases on Saturday, Maharashtra logged 669 infections.

Covid-19 update for Sunday:​

  • 3,824 new cases recorded in the last 24 hours in India
  • 18,389 active cases in India at present
  • Active cases stand at 0.04 per cent
  • 1,784 recoveries in the last 24 hours increase total recoveries to 4,41,73,335
  • Recovery rate currently at 98.77  per cent
  • Daily positivity rate at 2.87 per cent
  • Weekly positivity rate at 2.24 per cent

Read: Meet Rajkumar Vishwakarma, the man who designed Tata 407, now acting DGP of Uttar Pradesh

The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months in Delhi, and it had dropped to zero on January 16, the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Tamil Nadu Health Ministry on Saturday said it will carry out inspection at all government hospitals across the state for two days from April 10 to increase the facilities to meet the challenges of surge in Covid cases and other infections.

Amid Covid cases going north, the Haryana government also earlier in the week issued fresh guidelines and asked all health facilities to record travel history of a suspected case having travel history to a country or an area where the virus has been reported.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Calendar in Mr India to Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana: Here are some of Satish Kaushik's iconic roles
Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan turns paparazzo at film screening, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput also attend
IRCTC Bharat Darshan Train Tour Packages 2023: From Vaishno Devi to Kerala, check duration, total cost, destinations
In pics: Shekhar Suman hosts party for Bigg Boss 16 contestants; Shiv, MC Stan, Sumbul, Sajid, Nimrit arrive in style
Discover surprising health benefits of dark chocolate, from heart health to stress relief
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Nashpreet Kaur, IPL’s glamorous anchor, whose style can give Bollywood actresses a run for their money
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.