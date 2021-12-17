COVID-19 update: India reports 7,447 new cases, Omicron tally reaches 87

India has reported 7,447 new COVID-19 cases and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the country now account for less than 1% of total cases and currently stand at 0.25%. This is the lowest since March 2020. India reported 14 fresh Omicron cases on Thursday, taking the tally of patients infected with the highly infectious variant in the country to 87.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country now accounts for 0.25% of the total caseload, the lowest since March 2020, while the national recovery rate was recorded at 98.38%, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry data said.

Today's COVID-19 data at a glance

7,447 new cases, 391 new deaths, with 7,886 new recoveries and 830 dip in active cases.

New cases of COVID-19 in the country is below 10k for the straight 21st day.

Kerala reports 3,404 new COVID-19 cases, while Maharashtra reports 877 and West Bengal 660.

Kerala reports 320 new deaths (including 284 backlog), Maharashtra 19, West Bengal 12, Tamil Nadu 12.

As many as 22 states and Union Territories have reported a rise in active cases.

India has so far administered 136 crore vaccinations with 70.46 lakh new vaccinations.

Test positivity rate is 0.59% which is below 1% for the 18th straight day.