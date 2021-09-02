Headlines

COVID-19 update: India reports 47,092 new case, biggest daily surge in 2 months

Kerala is the worst affected state with COVID-19. Kerala reported 32,803 new cases in the last 24 hours which is nearly 70% of the national figure.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2021, 02:15 PM IST

India's COVID-19 cases have suddenly increased in the past few weeks. The country reported 47,092 new infections and 509 deaths during the past 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry. This is a 12% jump from the previous day's numbers. It is also the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in two months. 

Active cases constitute 1.19% of total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.48%, the Union Health Ministry said. The daily positivity rate now stands at 2.80%.

Kerala is the worst affected state with COVID-19. Kerala reported 32,803 new cases in the last 24 hours which is nearly 70% of the national figure. The total number of cases in the state now stands at 40,90,036. The test positivity rate was reported at 18.76 and with 173 deaths, the number of fatalities increased to 20,961, a state government release said.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday that 32 college students from the state, all returnees from Kerala have tested COVID-19 positive. Presently, there are 18,386 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Maharashtra reported 4,456 new COVID-19 cases taking its tally to 64,69,332. The state reported 183 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Delhi reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload in the national capital to 343. The active cases in Delhi now stand at 0.23%, the lowest since the start of the pandemic according to official data.

India's COVID-19 vaccine coverage has crossed the 66 crore mark, with at least one dose in 54% of its adults and the required two doses in 16%. More than 81 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

