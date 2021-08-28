COVID-19 update: India reports 46,759 new infections, Kerala registers 32,801 cases

India reported 46,759 new COVID-19 cases and 509 people succumb to the infection in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data. The daily caseload crossed the 40,000-mark for the third day in a row. Maximum casualties were reported from Kerala 179, followed by Maharashtra with 170 deaths.

A total of 31,374 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.56%, the ministry said. The total recoveries stand at 3,18,52,802 across the country. Active cases increased by 14,876, taking the active caseload to 3,59,775, and now accounts for 1.10% of India's total COVID-19 infections.

Five states accounted for 89.42% of the total cases, with Kerala contributing 32,801 cases in the past 24 hours, followed by Maharashtra with 4,654 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,542 cases, Andhra Pradesh with 1,512 cases, and Karnataka with 1,301 cases.

The COVID-19 caseload in the Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 5,50,577 as 226 persons tested positive for the infection in one day, an official said on Saturday. Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new COVID-19 case in the last three days, a health official said on Saturday.

Puducherry registered 67 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday raising the overall tally to 1,23,298. Ladakh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 20,530 after the detection of eight new cases, while 10 patients were discharged bringing down the number of active cases in the union territory to 64, officials said on Saturday.

On Friday, India achieved a historic milestone and administered over one crore jabs on Friday. A total of 1,03,35,290 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 62,29,89,134.