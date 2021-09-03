COVID-19 update: India reports 45,352 new cases and 366 deaths in past 24 hours

India reported 45,352 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the overall country's tally to 32,903,289, as per Health Ministry data. The death toll in the country has climbed to 4,39,895 with 366 more fatalities. Kerala recorded 32,097 cases and 188 deaths yesterday. Kerala accounts for nearly 70% of the 45,352 new infections and a third of death.

There are currently 5,68,087 people under surveillance in various districts of Kerala. Of these, 5,34,805 are in the home or institutional quarantine and 33,282 in hospitals.

There have been 34,791 recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the total recoveries in the country to 3,20,63,616. The active cases increased to 3,99,778 comprising 1.22% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.45%, the health ministry said.

Over 65 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through all sources and a further 1,20,95,700 doses are in the pipeline. Total vaccination in the country stands at 67,09,59,968.

Statewise COVID-19 numbers

With 264 fresh infections and five fatalities, Karnataka's cumulative COVID-19 case count has jumped to 29.52 lakh.

Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala has become a major COVID hotspot in Karnataka.

Maharashtra reported 4,342 new cases in a single day. With 55 deaths, a total of 1,37,551 persons have succumbed to the disease.

Mumbai logged 441 new COVID-19 cases, 205 discharges, and three deaths in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative caseload of the state mounted to 64,73,674 while the recoveries touched 62,81,985. The active cases are at 3,418.

The national capital Delhi recorded 39 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the past 24 hours.