India

COVID-19 update: India reports 43,263 new infections, Kerala accounts for 30,196 cases

Maharashtra contributed 4,174 cases and 65 fatalities to India's daily number. Cases in the state are rising due to the spurt in Mumbai and Nashik.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 09, 2021, 11:19 AM IST

India reported 43,263 new COVID-19 cases and 338 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. With this, the country's overall tally of cases rose to 3.31 crore (3,31,39,981), while the death toll increased to 4.41 lakh (4,41,749).

Of the new cases and deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India, Kerala alone recorded 30,196 cases and 181 deaths. Over 40,000 (40,567) patients recovered from the disease, taking the active number of cases to 3.91 lakh (3,93,614). Active cases constitute 1.19% of total cases.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.48%, the Health Ministry said. The daily positivity rate now stands at 2.38%.

Maharashtra contributed 4,174 cases and 65 fatalities to India's daily number. Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases are rising mainly due to the spurt in Mumbai and Nashik. Meanwhile, Ahmednagar district reported the highest 786 new infections, followed by Pune district at 529. There are now 47,880 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

Delhi reported 41 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 14,38,082. At least 1,42,51,101 people in Delhi have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 71.65 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the country. Of this, 86,51,701 doses were administered during the last 24 hours.

