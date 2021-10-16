COVID-19 update: India reports 15,981 fresh infections, recoveries outnumber new cases in Assam

India reported 15,981 new COVID-19 cases and 166 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry data. India's overall COVID-19 case count has now surged to 3,40,53,573 and the death toll has reached 4,51,980. The active cases decline by 2,046, taking the overall count to 2,01,632.

11 states have more than 1,000 active cases at present. These include Kerala (96,421), Maharashtra (33,157), Tamil Nadu (15,451), Mizoram (13,601), Karnataka (9,607), West Bengal (7,576), Andhra Pradesh (6,588), Odisha (4,890), Telangana (4,171), Assam (3,646), Himachal Pradesh (1,387), and Manipur (1,444).

Kerala reported 8,867 new COVID-19 positive cases and 67 deaths yesterday. While Maharashtra saw 2,149 new cases of infections in a day. Delhi reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours. Assam logged 147 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, even as 284 patients were discharged from hospitals, the latest health bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

The national recovery rate was at 98.07%, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total recoveries from COVID-19 infection have jumped to 3.33 crore. On the other hand, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded the 97.14 crore mark.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that big events have been planned to celebrate once India's vaccination drive crosses the 100 crore mark. "Announcements will be made at seaports, railway stations, bus stations, metro stations, and airports at the time India completes 100 crore vaccinations," the minister said.