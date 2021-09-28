COVID-19 update: India registers less than 20,000 daily infections in 7 months, Mizoram sees sharp surge in cases

After almost a gap of seven months, India registered less than 20,000 daily new COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, India reported 18,795 new cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country reported 179 deaths which is a big dip from the 276 deaths reported a day ago. This takes the total number of fatalities to 4,47,373.

So far, 3,36,97,581 people have been infected in the country while 32,9,58,002 have recovered. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.42% less than 3% for the last 29 days. The recovery rate stands at 97.81%. The country's active caseload further dropped to 2,92,206, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Kerala, which continues to be the biggest contributor of daily COVID-19 cases saw a sharp drop in its case tally with 11,699 cases. The state also reported 58 deaths. Tamil Nadu is the second southern state after Kerala with a high daily caseload of 1,657 cases. The state reported 19 deaths in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, With 1,846 cases Mizoram the small Northeastern state has been reporting an unusually high number of COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks, consistently figuring in the top five contributors to fresh infections, alongside the much bigger states of Kerala and Maharashtra.

Uttar Pradesh reported six COVID-19 cases, while neighbouring Delhi, the national capital, reported 32 cases. Both states reported zero COVID-19 deaths. Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar along with Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand also reported zero COVID-19 deaths.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 86 crore, with over 1 crore doses given on Monday, the Union health ministry said.