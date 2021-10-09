COVID-19 update: India registers 19,740 new cases, active caseload lowest in 206 days

India recorded 19,740 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 284 people succumbing to the deadly infection, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data showed. The death toll has climbed to 4,50,375 with 248 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in COVID-19 infections has been below 30,000 for 15 straight days. Kerala still remains the biggest contributor to the national caseload, adding 10,944 fresh cases and 120 new deaths in the past 24 hours taking the death toll to 33,000.

The active caseload in the country has dropped to 2,36,643, the lowest in 206 days, the Ministry said. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.98%, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.56%. It has been less than three percent for the last 40 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.62%. It has been below three percent for the last 106 days, according to the ministry. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 inoculation drive have crossed 93.99 crores.

Statewise COVID-19 cases

The UT of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours.

Mizoram reported 712 recoveries and 2 deaths, yesterday. Active cases 15,505 and total cases 1,03,709.

Kerala continues to record the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 10,944 fresh infections in 24 hours.

Night curfew has been extended by a month in eight cities of Gujarat between 12 pm and 6 am, till November 10.

Night curfew will be extended in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh and Bhavnagar.